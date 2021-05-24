The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.60% of City worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of City by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of City by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $816,875. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

CHCO stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.