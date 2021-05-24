The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

HOG opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

