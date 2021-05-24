The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,513 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after buying an additional 2,897,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after buying an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after buying an additional 710,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

