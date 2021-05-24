The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,692 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Qualys were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

