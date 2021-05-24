The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of BlackBerry worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 110.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in BlackBerry by 175.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 799,175 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 28.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 111,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in BlackBerry by 10.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

