The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,974 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $64,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

