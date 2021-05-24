The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $59.38 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $59,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $406.24 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.32 and a 200-day moving average of $394.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

