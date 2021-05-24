The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $85.38 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,127 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $85,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 293,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $249.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

