The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 3.96% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $60,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

