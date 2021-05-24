The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $69,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $136.18 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

