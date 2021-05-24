The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,633 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $54,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after acquiring an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $123.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

