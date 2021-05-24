The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.92. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

PGR stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.48. 48,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

