The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average of $145.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

