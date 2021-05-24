Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

