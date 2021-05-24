Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $58,963.22 and $136.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,678.67 or 1.00418879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00085191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

