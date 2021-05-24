Thisoption (TONS) Achieves Market Cap of $773,217.31

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 54.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 75.2% against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $773,217.31 and $9.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00377218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00193124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.59 or 0.00924956 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io.

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

