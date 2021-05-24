Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 354,768 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 50,681.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,768 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 48.1% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 66.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.