Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,719 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NOV worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 149.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,767 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 17,054.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of NOV by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 881,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.17 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

