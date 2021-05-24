Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

