ThoreCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,610.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $633.78 million and $28,610.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for $7,311.23 or 0.19341668 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00389489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00183580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003554 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.27 or 0.00847254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

