Tierion Market Capitalization Tops $52.14 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.54 or 0.00942286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.54 or 0.09791808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars.

