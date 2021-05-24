Time New Bank Price Down 47.8% Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $927,533.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00867046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.64 or 0.08624799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00080907 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

