Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post sales of $334.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.30 million and the lowest is $327.30 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

