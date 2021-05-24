Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT) Insider Humphrey Nolan Purchases 25,000 Shares

Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT) insider Humphrey Nolan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$11,250.00 ($8,035.71).

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Titomic Company Profile

Titomic Limited engages in additive manufacturing activities in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

