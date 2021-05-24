TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Sells C$496,395.01 in Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

Shares of TSE X traded up C$0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting C$134.17. The company had a trading volume of 97,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.99.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.71.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.