Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,706 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

