Tokenbox (TBX) Market Cap Tops $320,392.43

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $320,392.43 and $4,359.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00987451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.68 or 0.10383679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00085300 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

TBX is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.