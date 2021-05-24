Tokenomy Price Down 23.7% This Week (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $719,951.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00863359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.64 or 0.08618794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00080804 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

