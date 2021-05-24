TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.’s (NYSE:YTPG) Quiet Period Will End on May 24th

TPG Pace Beneficial II’s (NYSE:YTPG) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. TPG Pace Beneficial II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TPG Pace Beneficial II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSE:YTPG opened at $10.12 on Monday. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

