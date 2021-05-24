Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $183.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

