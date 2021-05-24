Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at B. Riley

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transcat has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.