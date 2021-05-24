TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.37 Million

Equities analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post sales of $749.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.48 million to $754.10 million. TransUnion posted sales of $634.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,598. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,309 shares of company stock worth $6,288,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 138.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

