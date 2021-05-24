Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

TVTX stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

