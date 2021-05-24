Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,601.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,601.40 ($20.92).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPK. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last three months, insiders bought 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695.

TPK opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.89. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,608.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

