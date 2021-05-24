Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Raised to C$0.35 at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.25.

TV stock opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$252.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

