Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $97.63. 3,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,399. Trex has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

