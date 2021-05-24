Tricia Plouf Sells 1,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $116,790.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $127,420.29.

TRUP stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.56. 290,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,359. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $31,131,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $20,089,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 177,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

