TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $51.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.