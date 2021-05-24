Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRIT. Oppenheimer lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $6.47 on Friday. Triterras has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

