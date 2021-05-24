Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $830.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.