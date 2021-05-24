Truist Securities Increases Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $145.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPRT. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. Copart has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 138.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 5.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

