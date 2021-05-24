TrumpCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $533,968.95 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $533,968.95 and $5,016.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047454 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00248551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008029 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

