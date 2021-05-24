Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.05% of Masco worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $60.68. 38,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

