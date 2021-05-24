Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.30 on Monday, reaching $420.88. The company had a trading volume of 210,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,648. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.11.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

