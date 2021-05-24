Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,860 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.49. 131,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

