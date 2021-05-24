Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 392 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.72. 77,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,619. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.