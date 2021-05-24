Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

TUFN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 173,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,086. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

