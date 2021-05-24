TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 263.67 Average PT from Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.67 ($3.44).

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 321 ($4.19) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 432 ($5.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 408.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 405.09. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

