Tweedy Browne Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,336 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 0.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $30,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.67. 6,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.19. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $192.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

