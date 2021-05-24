Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

